Lucifer Is Back... But 'Different'... in Twist-Filled Season 5 Trailer

What the Devil is going on with Lucifer upon his return from Hell?

The trailer for Season 5 of the Netflix series raises that provocative question — and then delivers the rather shocking answer, as seen in the video above.

Lucifer will return with the first half of Season 5 on Friday, Aug. 21 — more than 15 months after the release of the supernatural-tinged procedural’s initial run on Netflix. (Because Season 5 was expanded from 10 to 16 episodes, it will be released in two batches; there is no word yet on the timetable for “5B.”)

“In the stunning fifth season, the stakes are higher than ever,” reads an official teaser. “Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, ‘Will they or won’t they?’” (Though upon watching the trailer above, we now worry: Who exactly will be the male half of “they”??)

For a handy round-up of all casting news, special episodes and other Season 5 scoop, check out TVLine’s Everything We Know About Lucifer Season 5.

Picked up by Netflix after being cast off by Fox, Lucifer proved to be an irresistible binge, so much so that its Season 5 pickup came just 29 days after Season 4’s release (meaning, within Netflix’s critical “first month” timeframe). Lucifer Season 4 also ranked as the No. 1 binge, as measured by TV Time, for a record eight straight weeks, on its way to becoming the app’s the most-binged program of 2019.

