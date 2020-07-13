Hanna Renewed for Season 3

Hanna‘s showdown with Utrax isn’t over just yet: Amazon announced Monday that it has renewed the action drama for Season 3.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to give Hanna a third season,” series creator David Farr said. “When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna’s past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: Can she ever belong? I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It’s going to be an exciting third act.”

Added Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios: “David continues to deliver a series that’s elevated and action-packed, with twists you won’t see coming and characters you really care about. We’re very excited to team with NBCUniversal to bring our Prime Video customers around the world another season of adventure with Hanna.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Based on the 2011 film starring Saoirse Ronan, Hanna follows an extraordinary young woman (played by Esme Creed-Miles) as she evades the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency and tries to discover the truth behind who she is. In Season 2, which dropped on July 3, Hanna risks her freedom to rescue her friend Clara from the Utrax program, finding help along the way in the unlikely form of Marissa Wiegler, Hanna’s former nemesis.

Hanna's Season 3 pickup has been added to our Streaming Renewal Scorecard.