MythBusters' Grant Imahara Dead at 49

Grant Imahara, one of the hosts of the popular Discovery series MythBusters, has died following a brain aneurysm, according to The Hollywood Reporter; he was 49 years old.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant,” a Discovery representative said in a statement on Monday. “He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

After graduating from USC with a degree in electrical engineering, Imahara worked for LucasFilm’s visual effects division for several years before joining MythBusters in 2005. The science-based reality show featured the hosts testing out a variety of rumors, urban legends and movie scenes to see if they could actually be replicated; Imahara worked on the show’s secondary “Build Team,” providing electrical and robotics expertise.

Imahara left MythBusters in 2014 along with fellow “Build Team” members Kari Byron and Tory Belleci, but the trio reunited to host the Netflix series White Rabbit Project, which aired its first and only season in 2016. (MythBusters also ended its Discovery run in 2016, but was rebooted the following year on the Science Channel with new hosts.)

Imahara’s fellow MythBusters host Adam Savage memorialized him on Twitter: “I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”