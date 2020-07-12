Maybe it’s the quarantine. Or the extreme heat. The incendiary political climate certainly has not helped. Whatever the reason, we find ourselves really longing for Summer TV of yesteryear — those warm-weather guilty pleasures (or just plain pleasures) that were the perfect tonic to the dog days. 15 Summer Shows We Really Miss

Since we can’t bring our favorite obsessions back from the dead, we at TVLine did the next best thing: We compiled a gallery highlighting the 15 summertime staples we are missing the most right now.

Note: To be eligible for inclusion in this gallery, a show did not have to have aired every single episode during the summer months. But it did have to be strongly associated with vacation season, either because it frequently launched a new season in late May, June, July or August, or because its scheduling typically fell in or around those scorching months.

With that said, we invite you to pour yourself a glass of Rose and peruse the gallery above — or click here for direct access. And if we neglected to include your favorite small-screen summer pastime, hit the comments with a “Beach, please… you forgot so-and-so!”