The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of July 12

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 24 premieres (such as P-Valley, United We Fall and Peacock’s inaugural slate of originals, including Brave New World and Psych 2), 11 finales (including The Bold Type, Dirty John and Snowpiercer) and myriad specials (including NBC’s 30 Rock reunion/Upfront).

SUNDAY, JULY 12

8 pm Hightown Season 1 finale (Starz)

9 pm Snowpiercer Season 1 finale (TNT; two episodes)

9 pm P-Valley series premiere (Starz; special time)

MONDAY, JULY 13

8 pm CMA Best of Fest special (ABC)

10 pm Celebrity Call Center series premiere (E!)

TUESDAY, JULY 14

3 am The Business of Drugs docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm Showbiz Kids documentary premiere (HBO)

10 pm Dirty John Season 2 finale (USA Network)

10 pm Hot Ones: The Game Show returns (truTV)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15 — PEACOCK LAUNCH!

3 am Brave New World series premiere (Peacock)

3 am The Capture series premiere (Peacock)

3 am Cleopatra in Space series premiere (Peacock)

3 am Curious George series premiere (Peacock)

3 am In Deep With Ryan Lochte documentary premiere (Peacock)

3 am Intelligence series premiere (Peacock)

3 am Lost Speedways With Dale Earnhardt Jr. docuseries premiere (Peacock)

3 am Psych 2: Lassie Come Home TV-movie premiere (Peacock)

3 am Where’s Waldo? series premiere (Peacock)

8 pm United We Fall series premiere (ABC; two episodes)

9 pm Game On! time slot premiere (CBS)

10 pm American Soul Season 2 finale (BET)

THURSDAY, JULY 16

3 am Fatal Affair original movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am House of Ho series premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Indian Matchmaking series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am MILF original movie premiere (Netflix)

8 pm 30 Rock: A One-Time Special (NBC)

8 pm Celebrity Watch Party Season 1 finale (Fox)

8 pm Killer Camp series premiere (The CW)

9 pm Heartland Season 13 finale (UPtv)

9 pm Labor of Love Season 1 finale (Fox)

10 pm The Bold Type Season 4 finale (Freeform)

10 pm Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party Season 1 finale (truTV)

10:30 pm The Misery Index Season 2 finale (TBS)

FRIDAY, JULY 17

3 am Absentia Season 3 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Cursed series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Into the Dark: The Current Occupant episode premiere (Hulu)

3 am It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am We Are Freestyle Love Supreme documentary premiere (Hulu)

