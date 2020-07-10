Tucker Carlson's Top Writer Out After Racist and Sexist Posts Revealed

RELATED STORIES Shepard Smith to Anchor CNBC Show Following Fox News Departure

Blake Neff, who served as the top writer for Tucker Carlson‘s Fox News show, has resigned after a number of racist and sexist posts written by him under a pseudonym came to light.

A Fox News spokesperson told CNN Business that Neff had resigned Friday morning from Tucker Carlson Tonight, after an investigation revealed that Neff had been posting under the pseudonym “CharlesXII” on AutoAdmit, a message board notorious for vulgar and offensive content. As “CharlesXII,” Neff made a series of brazenly racist comments, including a June 5 post that read: “Black doods staying inside playing Call of Duty is probably one of the biggest factors keeping crime down.”

Neff also wrote that he “wouldn’t get LASIK from an Asian for free” and commented that “given how tired black people always claim to be, maybe the real crisis is their lack of sleep.” Additionally, he authored a lengthy thread mocking a woman he knew as an “Azn megashrew,” leading to other users piling on and abusing the woman for years in follow-up posts. (CNN Business, who first broke the story, has a full, uncensored rundown of Neff’s posts.)

Previously a reporter at conservative outlet the Daily Caller, Neff worked for Fox News for four years and was considered Carlson’s top writer. Neff told a Dartmouth alumni magazine that “anything [Carlson is] reading off the teleprompter, the first draft was written by me.”

Carlson himself has come under fire in recent years for racist and sexist comments made on air and off, including a 2018 broadcast where he implied that accepting immigrants make America “poorer and dirtier.” In spite of the controversy, Tucker Carlson Tonight is the top-rated program on all of cable news, drawing a record 4.3 million total viewers last quarter.