Roswell, New Mexico Showrunner Departs Ahead of Season 3

When Roswell, New Mexico returns to The CW for its third season, it’ll do so with a slightly different behind-the-scenes team.

“This week, I made the difficult decision to resign from my role on Roswell, New Mexico,” co-showrunner Carina Adly MacKenzie tweeted on Friday. “I obviously don’t take this decision lightly, but ultimately due to fundamental differences, I’m departing and entrusting [Roswell, New Mexico] to capable hands. I’m so proud of what we built over the last two years, and I believe in the heart and soul of the show: asking tough questions, striving to make the world better, amplifying marginalized voices, and fighting the good fight.”

MacKenzie continues, “Because there’s a lot of nonsense getting spread around, let me make it clear this decision has nothing to do with any of the cast, crew or writers. I love them in an epic forever handprints-on-my-soul kinda way. Finding Liz Ortecho with Jeanine has been a joy. I think any fan who joined us for a glass of wine on Instagram live during this shutdown knows there’s no ‘tension,’ so I’m just gonna go back to texting with her about the home reno projects we’re both working on and roll my eyes at that boring attempt to pit women against each other. What year is it?”

As for the show’s upcoming third season, MacKenzie had this to say: “Over the last few months, the team and I broke the Season 3 story together, I had talks with the actors about the season character journeys. I put my finishing touches on the season premiere this week. But this is a business, and there were fundamental disagreements about a couple of things that were and are very important to me.”

Read MacKenzie’s full statement below:

I’m gonna let him fly. pic.twitter.com/lA2ghvzuwP — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) July 10, 2020

The former co-showrunner’s tweets came shortly after The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of her departure. According to THR‘s report, the departure came after prolonged behind-the-scenes friction between MacKenzie and Warner Bros. TV, as well with several of the show’s writers and cast members.

She also recently accused British broadcaster ITV of editing out a same-sex love scene from one of the series’ first episodes, something that reportedly required Warner Bros. to do “damage control” with the foreign distributor. Read those tweets below:

Really, really, REALLY upset to hear that @itv cut out a (pretty tame) love scene between two men and kept a (much more raunchy) heterosexual sex scene in their airing of an episode of #RoswellNM tonight. There are a lot of angry tears happening at my house tonight. — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) June 24, 2020

It’s just… super upsetting not to have any advance notice of the way that my own work gets sliced and diced. The gay sex scene was about love, and was a major part of a long term character arc; the straight sex scene was about… fucking. — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) June 24, 2020

MacKenzie, who is credited with developing the supernatural series, served as co-showrunner with Christopher Hollier for both seasons. Prior to her work on Roswell, MacKenzie wrote for several other CW/WBTV dramas, including The Originals and The Flash.

Roswell, New Mexico stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder.