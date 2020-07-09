RELATED STORIES New Girl's Lamorne Morris Reacts to George Floyd's Officers-Involved Death: 'Imagine Them Killing Winston'

A shocking brush with police violence opens a man’s eyes to systemic racism in the trailer for Hulu’s Woke — and inanimate objects around him suddenly have eyes, too.

Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight — known for comic strips such as The K Chronicles and The Knight Life — Woke stars New Girl‘s Lamorne Morris as Keef, a cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success.

But an unexpected incident, in which cops tackle Keef on the street after mistaking him for a suspect, changes everything… and objects like beer bottles and recycling bins are suddenly talking to him, giving him a fresh outlook on the world. “Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him,” per the official description, “all without setting aflame everything he’s already built.”

In addition to dropping Woke‘s teaser, which you can view above, Hulu has also announced a premiere date for the comedy: All eight episodes will drop on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Earlier this year, as the death of George Floyd prompted Black Lives Matter protests around the world, Morris addressed police brutality in a passionate Instagram post that called his followers to action.

“Right now we’re seeing people rioting in the streets but what else do you want people to do? Stay silent and take the loss like we’ve been doing? We. Are. People. Treat us like it!” Morris wrote at the time. “Instead of posting the latest dance challenge on tik tok today just start asking questions. Why did this happen? Why does it keep happening? What can I do to spread awareness? I understand I’m not a politician or an aggressive political activist. But I have eyes and so do you. Just talk to somebody about this. Anybody.”