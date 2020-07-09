Michelle Williams and Oscar Isaac to Star in HBO's Scenes From a Marriage

RELATED STORIES Mahershala Ali to Play Boxing Legend Jack Johnson in HBO Limited Series

Michelle Williams and Oscar Isaac are about to walk down the aisle: The two actors have signed on to star in HBO’s miniseries adaptation of the Ingmar Bergman classic Scenes From a Marriage, our sister site Variety reports.

Williams and Isaac will play a modern American couple in an adaptation that brings a fresh perspective to the original’s “depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce.” Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson starred in the 1973 original directed by Bergman, which began as a Swedish TV miniseries and was later edited down for theatrical release.

Hagai Levi (The Affair, In Treatment) will write and direct the HBO series and serve as an executive producer. Williams and Isaac will serve as EPs as well.

Williams recently won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her performance as Gwen Verdon in last year’s FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon; she also has four Oscar nominations and started out as Jen Lindley on The WB’s teen drama Dawson’s Creek. Isaac is best known for his film work, including his role as Poe Dameron in the recent Star Wars sequels, but he also won a Golden Globe for his performance as crusading politician Nick Wasicsko in the 2015 HBO miniseries Show Me a Hero.