TVLine Items: Most Dangerous Game Renewed, Sims Competition and More

Quibi wants a Most Dangerous Game rematch — but not every player will be back: The streamer has renewed the action thriller for Season 2, which will feature a new lead, our sister site Deadline reports.

The first season followed the terminally ill Dodge Tynes (played by Liam Hemsworth), who, in order to take care of his pregnant wife before he dies, accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he is hunted. Oscar winner Christoph Waltz — who plays the veritable “gamemaker” Miles — is set to return for Season 2, with a new “runner” at the center of the story, creator Nick Santora tells Deadline.

Additionally, the show is in the process of being turned into a standalone feature film.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The four-part reality competition series The Sims Spark’d, with gamers designing characters and homes and telling stories within the popular computer game, will premiere Friday, July 17 at 11/10c on TBS. Watch a preview trailer here.

* MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show will return with an entirely virtual season on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 8 pm.

* The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation will replace its live, 35th induction ceremony (originally slated for May 2) with an HBO special honoring this year’s inductees — including Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex — to air Saturday, Nov. 7 at 8 pm.

* Showtime is developing the limited series Blackbird: Lena Horne and America, co-written by the entertainment artist/activist’s granddaughter Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman, our sister site Variety reports.

* Pluto TV has acquired 40 series from CBS and Comedy Central — including America’s Next Top Model; Survivor; Beverly Hills, 90210; Melrose Place and South Park — which will be available starting Tuesday, July 14.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the unscripted dating series Love on the Spectrum, which focuses on young adults with autism, debuting Wednesday, July 22:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?