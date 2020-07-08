Class Action Park Docu About Perilous NJ Water Park Lands at HBO Max

RELATED STORIES Oscar-Winning Hair Love Short Film Gets Sequel Series at HBO Max

Class Action Park — a documentary about a famously perilous New Jersey water park — will land on HBO Max in August, likely with some gnarly concrete burns and maybe a mild concussion.

“Class Action Park brings feelings of nostalgia even if you didn’t grow up going to this infamous New Jersey amusement park,” HBO Max original content chief Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “The insane stories of lawlessness and injury are an unbelievably wild ride.”

Produced and directed by Chris Charles Scott and Seth Porges, Class Action Park is the first-ever feature-length documentary to explore “the legend, legacy, and truth behind a place that long ago entered the realm of myth.” As the synopsis puts it, “To some, New Jersey’s infamous Action Park” — aka “Traction Park” or “Class Action Park,” located on the grounds of the Vernon Valley/Great Gorge ski resort — “was the most spectacularly fun amusement park on Earth, a place where unruly 1980s teenagers were given free rein to go gonzo on strange contraptions that seemed to violate the laws of common sense (and perhaps physics). To others, it was an ill-conceived death trap. One thing is sure: It’s the type of place that will never exist again.”

Shirking the trappings of nostalgia, Class Action Park uses investigative journalism, newly unearthed and never-before-seen documents and recordings, original animations, and interviews with “the people who lived it” to reveal the true story for the first time.

The documentary features an original score by The Holladay Brothers. Watch a trailer/sympathetically wince for devil-may-care strangers below: