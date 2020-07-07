TV Ratings: #BachelorGOAT Hits Lows, Titan Games Tops Night

RELATED STORIES Ratings: Bachelor's Greatest Clip Show Is Not Great; Titan Games Tops Night

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! delivered 2.048 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to the lowest numbers yet for the off-season offshoot.

Elsewhere on Monday, NBC’s The Titan Games (3.8 mil/0.7) was steady, leading the night in the demo. (A rerun of The Wall placed second with a 0.6.)

CBS’ The Neighborhood repeat drew Monday’s biggest audience: 4.2 million.

The CW’s Whose Line (1.09 mil/0.2) and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (914K/0.2) were steady in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

