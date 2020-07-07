Hilary Swank Astronaut Drama Away Gets September Premiere at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Dead to Me to End With Season 3 at Netflix

Escaping planet Earth seems more and more appealing these days, and Hilary Swank will do just that later this summer.

The Netflix drama Away, starring Swank and Good Wife alum Josh Charles, will drop on Friday, Sept. 4, TVLine has learned.

Away — which counts Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) among its executive producers — follows Swank’s Emma Green, an astronaut who must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband and teenage daughter as she prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars. “As the crew’s journey into space intensifies,” the logline reads, “their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex.”

Charles co-stars as Emma’s husband (and NASA engineer) Matt Logan, while Talitha Bateman (Hart of Dixie) plays their daughter, Alexis. The cast also includes Mark Ivanir (Homeland), Ato Essandoh (Chicago Med), Ray Panthaki (EastEnders), Monique Curnen (Power) and Vivian Wu (China’s The Best Partner).

Away is loosely inspired by Chris Jones’ 2014 Esquire article of the same name, which chronicled renowned astronaut Scott Kelly’s mission to space. Netflix has also dropped a 30-second teaser for the drama, which you can watch above.

