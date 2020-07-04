The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of July 5

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 21 premieres (including the Yvonne Strahovski-led miniseries Stateless), eight finales (including Burden of Truth, Good Witch and Hollywood Game Night) and myriad specials (including Kevin Hart’s Celebrity Game Face).

SUNDAY, JULY 5

8 pm Hollywood Game Night Season 6 finale (NBC; special time)

8 pm Sunday Best Season 10 premiere (BET)

9 pm Good Witch Season 6 finale (Hallmark Channel)

10 pm Outcry series premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, JULY 6

3 am Life Size Toys series premiere (Quibi)

10 pm Celebrity Game Face special, hosted by Kevin Hart (E!)

TUESDAY, JULY 7

3 am Jim Jefferies: Intolerant comedy special (Netflix)

9 pm Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip series premiere (Discovery)

10 pm What Would You Do? Season 16 premiere (ABC)

10 pm Tirdy Works Season 1 finale (truTV)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

3 am Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado documentary premiere (Netflix)

3 am Stateless limited series’ U.S. premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Tough as Nails series premiere (CBS)

9 pm Game On! time slot premiere (CBS)

10 pm Jay Leno’s Garage Season 5 finale (CNBC)

11 pm The Soup returns (E!)

THURSDAY, JULY 9

3 am Close Enough series premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Expecting Amy docuseries premiere (HBO Max)

8 pm Burden of Truth Season 3 finale (The CW)

8 pm Cannonball series premiere (USA Network)

9 pm Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 premiere (USA Network)

9 pm In the Dark Season 2 finale (The CW)

10 pm Cake Season 3 premiere (FXX)

FRIDAY, JULY 10

3 am Greyhound movie premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Dating Around: Brazil series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Down to Earth With Zac Efron series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Greatness Code docuseries premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Little Voice series premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Palm Springs movie premiere (Hulu)

8 pm Disney Channel Summer Sing-along special (Disney Channel)

10 pm Trackers Season 1 finale (Cinemax)

10 pm The Weekly Season 2 premiere (FX)

SATURDAY, JULY 11

9 am Sesame Street Season 50 finale (HBO)

