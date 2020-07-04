Watch A Capitol Fourth Live Stream: John Stamos and Vanessa Williams Host PBS' 4th of July Celebration

RELATED STORIES The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of July 5

The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of July 5 MTV Holding 2020 VMAs in New York, Taking 'Extensive' Safety Precautions

A Capitol Fourth is set to mark its 40th anniversary with a completely overhauled show.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, PBS’ annual 4th of July celebration will not be held on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Instead, the special will feature pre-taped performances from iconic locations across the country, including Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. It will then conclude with a live fireworks show from the nation’s capitol.

The 90-minute broadcast (which begins at 8/7c) will be hosted by John Stamos (who returns for a fourth-consecutive year) and Vanessa Williams. Yolanda Adams, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, Renée Flemming, John Fogerty, Brantley Gilbert, Mandy Gonzalez, Andy Grammer, Patti LaBelle, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara and The Temptations are scheduled to perform.

A Capitol Fourth will also pay tribute to American heroes who continue to put their lives at risk on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. The segment will include a performance of the Oscar-nominated song “I’m Standing With You” by This Is Us star Chrissy Metz.

As far as counter-programming goes, NBC at 8 pm will air the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. The two-hour broadcast will be hosted by Today‘s Craig Melvin and feature Black Eyed Peas, The Killers, Lady A, John Legend, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley and National Youth Poet L­­aureate Amanda Gorman.

Over on CNN, Don Lemon and Dana Bash will preside over The Fourth in America, a four-hour celebration with performances by Burt Bacharach and musicians from the Berklee College of Music, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Billy Ray Cyrus, Andy Grammer, Harlem Gospel Choir, Jewel, Kenny Loggins, Barry Manilow, Martina McBride, Don McLean, The O’Jays, Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana, CeCe Winans, Jesse Colin Young and Little Kids Rock, and the Broadway casts of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations and Girl From the North Country.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch A Capitol Fourth, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the forced revamp.