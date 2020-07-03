TVLine Items: Jimmy Kimmel Live Guest Hosts, Free Good Fight and More

RELATED STORIES Jimmy Kimmel to Take Summer Off, With Guest Hosts Filling In — Watch Video (Including Matt Damon Cameo!)

Jimmy Kimmel to Take Summer Off, With Guest Hosts Filling In — Watch Video (Including Matt Damon Cameo!) black-ish Rushed Back Onto Fall Schedule, ABC Cites Series' Importance ‘During This Moment in Time’

Jimmy Kimmel Live has announced the first two guest hosts who will fill in for Jimmy Kimmel during his previously announced summer vacation.

Kicking things off the week of July 6 will be black-ish star Anthony Anderson. Guests will include Anderson’s TV wife Tracee Ellis Ross and Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser (on Monday), and comedian D.L. Hughley and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace (on Tuesday).

The following two nights will be hosted by American Horror Story vet Billy Eichner, who is set to welcome Amy Schumer and South Carolina Senate hopeful Jaime Harrison (on Wednesday), and Pose‘s Billy Porter and musical guest Kim Petras (on Thursday).

Additional guest hosts will be announced at a later date.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* CBS All Access has made The Good Fight‘s Season 4 premiere — which imagined an alternate reality where Hillary Clinton was elected president — available for free on YouTube as part of the series’ Emmy campaign. Nine additional episodes are also free (on CBS.com, CBS mobile apps, Prime Video Channels and the Apple TV app) through Wednesday, July 15.

* CBS has ordered four additional installments of The Greatest #AtHome Videos, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood). The new, one-hour episodes will air each Friday, beginning July 24 (at 8/7c).

* HBO Max has released a trailer for the new Seth Rogen movie An American Pickle (releasing Thursday, Aug. 6), which features the comedian in a dual role:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?