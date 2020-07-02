TVLine Items: Conan Leaves Home, Stranger Things Nabs 'Enoch' and More

Conan O’Brien is getting outta the house: Production on his late-night talker Conan will shift to the historic Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood, beginning Monday, July 6.

Broadcasting from the venue with a limited staff and no audience, O’Brien will continue to interview guests via Zoom, as he has done remotely from his home since the end of March. Government and industry safety protocols will be followed during the tapings.

“I got started doing improv at the Coronet in 1986, and I’m glad we’ve figured out a way to safely keep that theater going during this lockdown,” O’Brien said in a statement.

Conan airs Mondays through Thursdays at 11/10c on TBS.

* Joel Stoffer, who plays Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s friendly Chronicom, Enoch, will appear in Stranger Things Season 4, ComicBook.com reports.

* The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have been delayed until Sunday, March 14, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

* Lovecraft Country, a new drama from executive producer Jordan Peele, will premiere Sunday, Aug. 16 at 9 pm on HBO.

* Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe will debut Friday, Aug. 28, exclusively on Disney+.

* Utkarsh Ambudkar (Brockmire, The Mindy Project) will star opposite Rose McIver in CBS’ comedy pilot Ghosts, about a couple whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents, our sister site Deadline reports.

