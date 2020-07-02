Burden of Truth Sneak Peek: Billy Confronts Joanna About the Baby

RELATED STORIES Smallville Alum Kristin Kreuk: TV's New Lana Lang Sounds 'Awesome'

On tonight’s Burden of Truth, Joanna and Billy finally unload their feelings about her surprise pregnancy — and they’re definitely not using their quiet voices during the discussion, as seen in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from Season 3’s penultimate episode (The CW, 8/7c).

After skirting around the topic last week and giving his girlfriend her space, Billy (played by Peter Mooney), at last, confronts Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) about the child growing inside of her. “If I’m not enough, you need to tell me. If you need more…,” he begs, the anguish in his voice rising with every word. “If you don’t want me, that’s fine, but this baby is coming either way!”

That fact isn’t lost on the near-tearful Joanna, who calls her boyfriend “good and kind,” before pointing out, “A marriage is one thing. We get out of contracts all the time, but a child? You would be stuck here with me, and I am clearly not capable of living this life. I can’t even say ‘good job’ to our employees. What am I supposed to do with a child?”

Elsewhere in this week’s hour, Joanna and Billy have to shift gears when their case takes an unexpected turn, leaning on the only lead they have — an unreliable whistleblower. Meanwhile, Luna goes to extreme lengths to save another child from a wrongful apprehension.

Press PLAY above to watch the video, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Joanna and Billy’s relationship struggles, and whether they should try to make it work as a family.