Star Trek Animated Spinoff Lower Decks Gets Premiere Date at CBS All Access

CBS All Access’ latest Star Trek offshoot will be beamed up later this summer.

The streamer announced Wednesday that Star Trek: Lower Decks — a half-hour animated comedy series centered on the support staff of one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos — will launch Thursday, Aug. 6. Following the premiere, new episodes of the series’ 10-episode first season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 1 Photos

Developed by Rick and Morty vet Mike McMahan, Lower Decks is set in the year 2380 and revolves around U.S.S. Cerritos Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) and Tendi (Noël Wells), who are tasked with “keeping up with their duties and their social lives while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.”

The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O’Connell), Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore) and Dr. T’Ana (Gillian Vigman).

Lower Decks, which received a two-season straight-to-series order in Oct. 2018, joins a growing list of Star Trek series on CBS All Access that currently includes live-action offerings Picard and Discovery. Other Trek projects in the pipeline include the U.S.S. Enterprise-set series Strange New Worlds and a Section 31-based series starring Michelle Yeoh.