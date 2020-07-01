Ratings: Stargirl Hits 3-Week Audience High, AGT Dips But Still Dominates

In the latest TV ratings, The CW’s airing of DC’s Stargirl this Tuesday drew 1.01 million total viewers — its largest audience in three weeks — while posting a 0.2 demo rating for a fifth straight week. 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (8.3 mil/1.2) dipped a bit yet of course still dominated Tuesday on both counts. World of Dance (4.2 mil/0.8) was steady entering the Duels.

Elsewhere, ABC’s The Genetic Detective (2.4 mil/0.3) was steady with its season finale.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

