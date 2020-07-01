Comic-Con @ Home: Your Guide to the TV-Related Streaming Panels

RELATED STORIES Batwoman, Lucifer, The Flash, Watchmen and Other Shows to Gather for Virtual 'DC FanDome' Event

It’s a Comic-Con first: This year, fans worldwide will be able to partake in the pop culture extravaganza for free and from the comfort of their couches, as the annual event shifts to an at-home virtual edition as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic. Instead of having to flock to San Diego, TV aficionados will be able to watch a series of streaming panels, taking place Wednesday, July 22 through Sunday, July 26.*

To help you navigate Comic-Con @ Home, we’ve compiled all the major TV-related events. We’ll be updating this post as more panels (and specific day/times) are officially announced, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back often.

DATE/TIME TBA

A CONVERSATION WITH NATHAN FILLION | Showrunner Alexi Hawley (The Rookie) talks with Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle, The Rookie) about his career in film and television. With special appearances by Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever and Jon Huertas.

AMERICAN DAD! (TBS) | Join supervising director Brent Woods as he teaches the cast and executive producers how to draw Roger. Plus, voice stars Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Dee Bradley Baker and executive producers Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler chat about the current season and look toward the series’ 300th episode.

BLESS THE HARTS (Fox) | Watch voice stars Kristen Wiig (Jenny Hart), Maya Rudolph (Betty Hart), Ike Barinholtz (Wayne Edwards), Jillian Bell (Violet Hart) and Fortune Feimster (Brenda), with executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Andy Bobrow, try to recreate Bless The Harts characters while chatting about their favorite moments from Season 1, what they’re looking forward to in Season 2 and how they’ve kept busy during quarantine while drinking the show’s favorite drink — boxed wine!

BOB’S BURGERS (Fox) | Never-before-seen footage will be followed by a panel discussion and fan Q&A with voice stars H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy. Plus, creator Loren Bouchard will break news about the upcoming season.

CROSSING SWORDS (Hulu) | TBA

DUNCANVILLE (Fox) | Join executive producers Mike & Julie Scully, executive producer and star Amy Poehler, plus voice cast Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa for a first look at Season 2.

FAMILY GUY (Fox) | Join cast members Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Kara Vallow as they celebrate 350 episodes with a virtual table read, plus a sneak peek at the Season 19 premiere.

FEAR THE WALKING DEAD (AMC) | A panel for the upcoming sixth season, premiering later this year, featuring TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades. Moderated by Chris Hardwick.

HELSTROM (Hulu) | TBA

HOOPS (Netflix) | Get a first look at the upcoming adult animated comedy, with a panel featuring voice stars Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King and A.D. Miles, plus creator Ben Hoffman. Moderated by guest voice star Max Greenfield.

NEXT (Fox) | Creator Manny Coto joins stars John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner and Eve Harlow to discuss the upcoming A.I. drama.

NOS4A2 (AMC) | Showrunner Jami O’Brien, executive producer Joe Hill and cast member Zachary Quinto.

THE SIMPSONS (Fox) | Join Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson and moderator Yeardley Smith.

SOLAR OPPOSITES (Hulu) | Join voice stars Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel for a panel discussion and an exclusive clip from the upcoming second season.

STUMPTOWN (ABC) | Stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson and Michael Ealy join executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer and graphic novel author Greg Rucka.

THE WALKING DEAD (AMC) | Spotlighting the season 10 finale episode, “A Certain Doom,” which will air as a standalone episode later this year, the panel will feature TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Angela Kang, executive producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro, among others. Moderated by Chris Hardwick.

THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND (AMC) | The third series in the franchise makes its Comic-Con debut with a panel featuring TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Matt Negrete and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond and Joe Holt. Moderated by Chris Hardwick.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

TBA

THURSDAY, JULY 23

1 pm PT MARVEL’S 616 (Disney+) | The anthology docuseries explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Join directors Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman.

FRIDAY, JULY 24

5 pm PT ARCHER (FXX) | Voice cast Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates, plus executive producer Casey Willis.

SATURDAY, JULY 25

12 pm PT PHINEAS AND FERB THE MOVIE: CANDACE AGAINST THE UNIVERSE (Disney+) | Ceators/executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, director Bob Bowen and stars Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy and Dee Bradley Baker share an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming movie.

1 pm PT THE RIGHT STUFF (Disney+) | Join the stars of Disney +’s first scripted original series from National Geographic: Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, Michael Trotter, Aaron Staton, Micah Stock, James Lafferty, Nora Zehetner, Shannon Lucio, Eloise Mumford, Eric Ladin and Patrick Fischler, plus showrunner Mark Lafferty and executive producer Jennifer Davisson.

5 pm PT WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (FX) | Stars Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén and the creative team. Hosted by special guest, Haley Joel Osment.

SUNDAY, JULY 26

TBA

*Schedule and talent subject to change