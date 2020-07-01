CBS to Honor Carl Reiner With Colorized Dick Van Dyke Show Special

RELATED STORIES Carl Reiner, The Dick Van Dyke Show Creator and Comedy Icon, Dead at 98

Carl Reiner, The Dick Van Dyke Show Creator and Comedy Icon, Dead at 98 The Bold and the Beautiful Pauses Production After One Day Back at Work to Expand Coronavirus Testing

In the wake of Carl Reiner‘s death, CBS will pay tribute to the comedy icon with an hourlong, colorized Dick Van Dyke Show special.

Airing Friday, July 3 at 8/7c, the special — titled The Dick Van Dyke Show — Now in Living Color! A Special Tribute to Carl Reiner — will feature two episodes of the classic sitcom in which Reiner appears.

First up is the Season 5 premiere, “Coast to Coast Big Mouth,” in which Mary Tyler Moore’s Laura Petrie blurts out a big secret on a nationally televised quiz show: that comedian Alan Brady (played by Reiner) wears a toupee. (The episode won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 1966.)

The second episode — the Season 3 installment “October Eve” — features Reiner as an artist who asks Laura to pose for a painting. Reiner, who also created The Dick Van Dyke Show, personally supervised the original colorization of both episodes, which were previously aired in color on CBS in 2016 and 2017.

Reiner died of natural causes in June at the age of 98. The prolific actor, producer and writer will also be honored by Turner Classic Movies (with a marathon of Reiner’s film work on July 28) and the MeTV Network (which will air Reiner’s favorite Dick Van Dyke Show episodes from July 5 through July 26).