Wynonna Earp Season 4: Celebrate Pride With New #WayHaught Photos — Is 'Happily Ever After' Ahead?

As frightful as the closing moments of Wynonna Earp‘s Season 3 finale were, it appears as if happy days are ahead for Waverly Earp and maybe-fiancée Nicole Haught.

When last we tuned into the Syfy series (back in September of the year 2018), Wynonna (played by Melanie Scrofano) had vanquished Bulshar and broken the curse, but not before being poisoned by the Big Bad’s venom. And though Doc’s status as a bloodsucker proved handy in that crisis, Wynonna could only watch as both Doc (Tim Rozon) and her younger sister Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) were consumed by the Garden of Eden’s stairs. 30 LGBTQ TV Moments Worth Celebrating From the Past Year

Will Wynnona, with help from Sheriff Haught (Kat Barrell) and others, be able to rescue their loved ones from the gnarly Garden? It would seem so, to look at the exclusive Season 4 photos below, brought to you on the final day of Pride Month.

“In Season 4, WayHaught will fight like hell to get a chance at happily ever after,” showrunner Emily Andras tells TVLine. “They’ll do whatever it takes to get back to one another — even if what it takes has…consequences.”

In Season 4, premiering Sunday, July 26 at 10/9c, “the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts,” the official synopsis tells us. “Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday….”

The first half-dozen episodes of Season 4, filmed ahead of the pandemic-related shutdown, will culminate in a “midseason finale” airing Sunday, Aug. 30. Production on the final six episodes is then slated to resume later this summer in Calgary.

