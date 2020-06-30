Ratings: Cannonball Makes OK Splash, The Wall Hits Season High in Audience

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s special preview of Cannonball (which officially premieres July 9 on USA Network) drew 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, placing second for the night in the demo. 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

Opening NBC’s Monday lineup, Titan Games (3.9 mil/0.7) and The Wall (4 mil/0.7) tied for the nightly demo win, with the latter hitting a season high in total audience and topping the night in that measure.

Elsewhere….

ABC | #BachelorGOAT: JoJo Edition (2.1 mil/0.4) matched last week’s numbers.

THE CW | Whose Line (1.07 mil/0.2) and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (991K/0.2) were both steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

