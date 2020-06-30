If Loving You Is Wrong Cast Tackles the OWN Drama's Unsolved Mysteries, Including the Father of Alex's Baby

RELATED STORIES If Loving You Is Wrong Recap: Who Didn't Survive the Series Finale?

Exactly two weeks after saying goodbye in that insane series finale, the cast of Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong reunited on Tuesday for an OWN special that promised to address fans’ burning questions from the primetime soap’s five-season run.

Hosted by cast member Edwina Findley Dickerson, the special — appropriately titled “Oh So Right” — brought the residents of Castillo Lane back together a virtual chat about their favorite moments, their personal theories and their hopes for their character’s futures. Read on for the hour’s biggest takeaways:

* The special began with the leading ladies sharing their favorite “OMG” moments from the entire series. Dickerson loved when Kelly finally stepped into her power and stood up to Travis; Amanda Clayton relived Alex’s ill-fated decision to ride a mechanical bull (“Yee-haw, bitches!”); Heather Hemmens recalled Marcie’s full-body meltdown upon learning of Randal’s infidelity, a pivotal confrontation that she filmed in one take; April Parker Jones felt empowered by remembering the time Natalie threatened Randal with a knife; and Zulay Henao picked the moment that Esperanza finally killed Eddie, something fans have apparently been asking her to do since Season 1.

* As expected, the special’s first fan question was about the identity of Alex’s baby daddy. “I’ve thought a lot about this answer,” Clayton said. “We all know it’s not Randal, and we know it’s not Lushion. But to say that it’s Ian is a little bit of a cop-out. I think Alex had so many other relationships going on behind other people’s backs, this is honestly a Maury Povich situation. Her life is such a mess and she’s so destroyed that I don’t know if she’s ever going to find this person again. And I don’t know if anyone is ever going to know… unfortunately.” As for what she thinks happened to Alex after the series finale, Clayton said, “I think with any luck that she makes her way to a psych ward and gets the treatment that she desperately needs.”

* When asked to defend Marcie’s actions in the finale, Hemmens explained, “She snapped. We hear that defense in courtrooms quite a bit, but that was what I found. She blacked out. … And it was one too many times with Randal. She lost it. She didn’t mean to kill him. She wanted to show him once and for all not to touch her, and she took it a little too far.” Hemmens adds that “in a perfect world, [Marcie] got away with [Randal’s murder]. I hope for Marcie that, after all she’s been through, she has some peace in her life. I hope she distances herself from all the terrible things that happened to her.” In summary, she wants Marcie to have a “nice, happy, boring life with Brad.”

* Speculating on Natalie’s future with Lushion, Jones said, “They move the hell out of Maxine. They very next day after the finale, they get on out of there. I think they have the wedding of their dreams. I even think they have one more baby!”

* Henao confirmed that Esperanza’s daughter is dead, saying that Eddie “took away the only thing that [Esperanza] lived for and the only thing that [she] loved.” Unlike the other characters, who presumably have long lives after the show is over, Henao believes that Esperanza’s story is over. “The show, for me, ends just the way it’s supposed to end.” Being a good mom was what Esperanza’s life was all about.

Were all (or any) of your burning questions answered by this wrap-up special? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.