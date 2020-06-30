TVLine Items: Hamilton Documentary, Carl Reiner Tribute and More

Can’t get enough of Hamilton? Disney+ has you covered: The Broadway show’s debut on the streaming service this Friday, July 3, will be accompanied by the behind-the-scenes documentary Hamilton In-Depth With Kelley Carter, EW.com reports.

Produced by The Undefeated, ESPN+ and Disney+, the doc will feature a virtual roundtable conversation between journalist Carter and Hamilton director Thomas Kail, creator/star Lin-Manuel Miranda and performers Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Phillipa Soo and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

“The cast of Hamilton didn’t come to play. They are accomplished performers who created genre-shifting art, but they also understand this unprecedented time in history and why their voices matter,” Carter said in a statement. “This special isn’t just about one of the most important pieces of work to ever play on Broadway. This is about how art inspires activation. And, well, how activation inspires great art.”

* The MeTV Network will pay tribute to the late Carl Reiner with a month-long presentation of his favorite episodes of The Dick Van Dyke Show, beginning this Sunday, July 5 at 10 pm and 10:30 pm, and airing every Sunday night through July 26.

* Quibi has renewed the comedy series Nikki Fre$h, starring Nicole Richie, for Season 2, our sister publication Variety reports.

* Food Network has ordered additional episodes of Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, a self-shot culinary show featuring the comedienne and her husband/James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Fischer. New episodes will air this summer.

* HBO has released a trailer for Room 104‘s fourth and final season, premiering Friday, July 24:

