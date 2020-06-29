MTV Holding 2020 VMAs in New York, Taking 'Extensive' Safety Precautions

RELATED STORIES Teen Wolf Reunion Live Stream: Watch Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien and More Relive the Series' Biggest Moments

Teen Wolf Reunion Live Stream: Watch Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien and More Relive the Series' Biggest Moments Jersey Shore Family Vacation Renewed -- Will You Watch Without Snooki?

It’s a good thing the Moon Person’s helmet has a built-in mask, because MTV has decided to move forward with the 2020 Video Music Awards.

This year’s ceremony will be held at New York City’s Barclays Center on Saturday, Aug. 30, TVLine has learned, and promises “epic performances from various iconic locations” in all five boroughs — Brooklyn, The Bronx, Staten Island, Queens and Manhattan.

“We’re elated to bring the 2020 VMAs back to NYC, the cultural mecca of the world where music and entertainment are woven into the DNA,” Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement.

“The 2020 MTV VMAs will be the first Barclays Center event since the COVID-19 pandemic reached New York,” adds Oliver Weisberg, CEO of Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets. “We’re very excited to once again host this legendary night of music, and are especially proud of the impact it will have on our Brooklyn community through the creation of local jobs. We deeply appreciate the support and advice of state and local government officials, as well as our internal management and team of medical experts, all of whom have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, and we will continue to closely follow their guidance throughout every step of the planning process with our partners at ViacomCBS.”

Per a release from the network, “the health and safety of artists, fans, industry, staff, and partners is of the utmost importance. Show producers alongside Barclays Center management have been working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices for everyone involved. Among the measures all parties involved have aligned to include extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, the virtualization of components where possible, and limited capacity or no audience. Details and potential options to come at a later date based on the science and data in New York. Barclays Center and ViacomCBS are unequivocally committed to ensuring that the show does not compromise the health and safety of anyone involved in the event.”

Additional information — including host, performers, presenters and, of course, vital safety regulations — will be announced at a later date.

News of MTV’s Big Apple-hosted ceremony comes as Emmy brass are mulling various format options for the Sept. 20 ceremony.