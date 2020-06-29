Leslie Odom Jr. and 7 Others Cast in Freeform's Love in the Time of Corona

RELATED STORIES Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Cast Addresses Some of the Freeform Drama's (Many) Unsolved Mysteries

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Cast Addresses Some of the Freeform Drama's (Many) Unsolved Mysteries The Bold Type Recap: Sutton Gets Shocking News in Emotional Episode

Leslie Odom Jr. is searching for Love in the Time of Corona: The Hamilton and Smash vet will star in Freeform’s limited event series, alongside his real-life wife Nicolette Robinson (The Affair), both of whom will also serve as executive producers.

Also joining the cast are Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why), Rainey Qualley (Mad Men), Gil Bellows (Patriot, Ally McBeal), Rya Kihlstedt (The Bold Type, Charmed), Ava Bellows (This Too Shall Pass) and L. Scott Caldwell (All Rise, Lost).

Created by Joanna Johnson (Good Trouble), the four-part series follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during the coronavirus-imposed quarantine. The show begins production today in Los Angeles, using remote technologies to film inside the talents’ actual homes.

Odom Jr. and Robinson will play James and Sade, “a couple who have been living somewhat separate lives: He has a busy career that keeps him on the road, and she is at home raising their daughter,” per the official synopsis. “Once the pandemic puts them under one roof, their time together leads them to reevaluate their relationship and their priorities.”

Dorfman and Qualley co-star as successful non-binary stylist Oscar and aspiring singer-songwriter Elle, respectively, whose “mostly platonic friendship becomes increasingly complicated as Oscar’s latest online date progresses toward relationship territory just as Elle’s neighborly crush starts to blossom.”

Bellows, his real-life wife Kihlstedt and their daughter Ava portray a family who decides to reluctantly quarantine together, despite quietly separating months earlier, when their daughter returns home from college.

Caldwell rounds out the cast as Nanda, a headstrong woman who is unable to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband (guest star Charlie Robinson, Mom) after his rehab facility goes into lockdown as a result of COVID-19.

Love in the Time of Corona is slated to debut this August.