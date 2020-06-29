America's Got Talent Video: Young Musician Leaves the Judges Speechless

RELATED STORIES Blindspot EP's Video-Chat Comedy Connecting Ordered to Series at NBC

When Jacob Velazquez is finished auditioning for America’s Got Talent on Tuesday (NBC, 8/7c), you’ll be able to hear a pin drop in the Pasadena Civic Auditorium — and not because there’s no audience there to cheer him on.

The judges are absolutely floored by the young musician’s skills in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at the sixth week of Season 15 auditions. And why shouldn’t they be? For one thing, this isn’t Velazquez’s first time on national television, having already performed on shows like Harry Connick Jr.’s short-lived talk show Harry. His viral performances have even earned praise from the likes of Taylor Swift and Whoopi Goldberg.

According to Velasquez’s official site, the young musician has Pervasive Developmental Disorder – Not Otherwise Specified, which is “similar Asperger Syndrome but with a speech delay.”

As you may notice, AGT judge Heidi Klum is absent from this clip, with former Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet filling her vacant seat. As previously reported, Klum had to miss this episode — which was filmed back in March — due to feeling ill. But hey, we’ll never say no to a reunion between Cam and Gloria.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive preview of Velasquez’s audition, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 15 below.