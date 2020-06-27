Ratings: First Daytime Emmys Telecast Since 2015 Draws 3 Million Viewers

RELATED STORIES TV Ratings: Broke Ends on Low Note, Council of Dads Rises Ahead of Finale

TV Ratings: Broke Ends on Low Note, Council of Dads Rises Ahead of Finale Broke Series Finale Recap: How Did Pauley Perrette's CBS Sitcom Wrap Up?

CBS’ broadcast of the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night averaged 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating. That total audience is up, sharply and expectedly, from the 900,000 who tuned in five years ago for the Daytime Emmys on Pop, the last time the awards were broadcast on the telly and not just live-streamed.

As detailed by TVLine’s recap of winners announced during the virtual ceremony, CBS’ The Young and the Restless led the soap opera pack with eight total wins, including for Outstanding Drama, followed by sister sudser The Bold and the Beautiful and ABC’s General Hospital with four wins apiece. Going by network, CBS topped Friday night’s ceremony with 15 total wins.

Friday’s presentation was hosted by the ladies of The Talk. Additional categories, including many from the digital drama arena, are being held for additional virtual ceremonies taking place on July 19 and 26.

Elsewhere, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.2 mil/0.5) and The CW’s Masters of Illusion (795K/0.1) were both steady, with the former landing in a three-way tie for the night’s best demo rating…. ABC’s 20/20 (3.5 mil/0.5) delivered Friday’s largest total audience.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.