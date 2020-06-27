Alison Brie Apologizes for Voicing Vietnamese-American Character on Netflix’s BoJack Horseman

RELATED STORIES Community Reunion: Watch the Cast (Including Donald Glover) Come Together for a Virtual Table Read

Following news of other white actors stepping down from voicing animated characters of color this week, Alison Brie has expressed regret and apologized for voicing BoJack Horseman‘s Diane Nguyen, a Vietnamese-American character.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Brie wrote, “I now understand that people of color should always voice people of color. We missed a great opportunity to represent the Vietnamese-American community accurately and respectfully, and for that I am truly sorry.”

The GLOW actress’ statement follows recent news from Family Guy’s Mike Henry, Central Park’s Kristen Bell and Big Mouth’s Jenny Slate, who have all announced they will no longer be voicing their animated characters for similar reasons.

Additionally, Fox has announced that The Simpsons “will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.” As previously reported, Hank Azaria already confirmed in January that he would part ways with Apu, explaining in a February interview that “it just didn’t feel right” anymore to voice the Indian role.

BoJack Horseman ran for six seasons on Netflix, ending in January of this year. The character of Diane appeared throughout the entire series as BoJack’s ghostwriter, serving as both a friend and foil to the show’s leading horse.

Read Brie’s full statement below: