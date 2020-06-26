Teen Wolf Reunion Live Stream: Watch Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien and More Relive the Series' Biggest Moments

RELATED STORIES Teen Wolf Boss Explains Series Finale's Curious Ending, Plays 'Where Are They Now?' With Scott and His Pack

Teen Wolf Boss Explains Series Finale's Curious Ending, Plays 'Where Are They Now?' With Scott and His Pack Teen Wolf Series Finale Recap: Who Survived the Battle for Beacon Hills?

Three years after Scott McCall led his pack into its final battle, MTV has reunited the cast of Teen Wolf for a look back… and ahead?

Streaming at 12/11c on Friday, June 26, the pre-recorded reunion will bring together actors Tyler Posey (Scott), Dylan O’Brien (Mieczyslaw “Stiles” Stilinski), Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate), Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar), Arden Cho (Kira Yukimura), Cody Christian (Theo Raeken), Charlie Carver (Ethan), Max Carver (Aiden), Khylin Rhambo (Mason Hewitt), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Noah Stilinski), Ian Bohen (Peter Hale) and Orny Adams (Coach Bobby Finstock). The reunion, moderated by MTV News’ Josh Horowitz, will also feature executive producer Jeff Davis.

Teen Wolf aired for six seasons on MTV (2011–2017), and if you read TVLine with any regularity during its run, you already know that the supernatural drama was very much up our alley. From rowdy Comic-Con interviews to revealing post mortem interviews, we were all over the action in Beacon Hills.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the Teen Wolf reunion, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Who were your favorite characters? What was your favorite storyline? And, of course, would you watch a seventh season?

