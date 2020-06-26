TVLine Items: Arrow Vet Joins Langdon, Twenties Renewed at BET and More

An Arrow vigilante is turning to the side of the law: Rick Gonzalez will co-star in NBC’s Da Vinci Code prequel pilot Langdon, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project stars Ashley Zukerman (Succession) in the titular role of the famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon. Based on Dan Brown’s bestselling novel The Lost Symbol, the potential series follows the early adventures of Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Gonzalez — who is coming off a four-year stint on Arrow as Rene Ramirez, aka Wild Dog — will play Nunez, a uniformed Capitol policeman.

* BET has renewed the Lena Waithe-created comedy Twenties for Season 2, per Deadline. The first season of the show will re-air on Showtime, starting Monday, July 6.

* Quibi has renewed Chrissy’s Court, starring and executive-produced by Chrissy Teigen, for Season 2.

* Luke Evans (The Alienist) has joined Hulu’s limited series Nine Perfect Strangers as one of the stressed city dwellers who comes to a boutique health-and-wellness resort run by Nicole Kidman’s character, per Deadline.

* Jay Pharoah (SNL) will host Nickelodeon’s remotely shot game show Unfiltered, in which panelists try to guess the identity of celebrities whose faces and voices are disguised by digital filters.

