TV Ratings: The 100 Eyes Series Low

In the latest TV ratings, The CW’s The 100 this Wednesday drew 590,000 total viewers and a 0.1 rating, matching its third smallest audience to date while dipping a tenth in the demo to mark a series low (read recap). Leading out of that, Bulletproof (344K/0.1) hit a new CW low in audience while steady in the demo.

ABC | Leading out of a rebroadcast of 2017’s Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America special (3.2 mil/0.4), Agents of SHIELD (1.6 mil/0.3, read recap) rebounded from last week’s audience low while steady in the demo.

CBS | Game On! (3 mil/0.4) slipped to its lowest numbers yet.

FOX | Ultimate Tag (1.6 mil/0.4) was steady.

NBC | A Chicago Med rerun delivered Wednesday’s largest audience: 3.9 million.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

