Normal People Stars to Reunite for Comedic Shorts Set 40 Years Later

RELATED STORIES Normal People Finale Recap: Were You Happy With the Hulu Series' Ending?

Normal People Finale Recap: Were You Happy With the Hulu Series' Ending? Emmys 2020: Outstanding Limited Series -- Our 5 Dream Nominees!

Still want to see where Normal People‘s Connell and Marianne ended up? You’ll soon get your chance… sort of.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, who starred as the mismatched lovers in Hulu’s Irish teen romance, are reuniting for a pair of comedic shorts for Ireland’s Comic Relief, according to the UK’s The Independent. The shorts, titled Normal Older People and airing on Ireland’s RTÉ this Friday, are set 40 years later and will reveal what happened to Connell and Marianne’s passionately tumultuous relationship. Series director Lenny Abrahamson returns to helm the shorts as well.

“I promise you, these are two very special bits,” Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis — who’s done similar reunions for his beloved films Love Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral for Red Nose Day — teases. “It’s so much better than anything we’ve ever made. I mean, I can’t even say all about it, because there’s a guest star in it. But it’s really, really beautiful.”

Normal People, which debuted on Hulu in April, is based on Sally Rooney’s novel and follows Connell and Marianne’s relationship through high school and college. No further seasons are currently planned; it’s considered a limited series for this year’s Emmys. There’s no word yet on when (or even if) the Normal Older People shorts will be available to view here in the U.S., either on Hulu or otherwise.