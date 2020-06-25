TVLine Items: Baby Shark Preschool Series, Demi Lovato Doc and More

Prepare to get the “Baby Shark” song stuck in your head all over again: The animated preschool series Baby Shark’s Big Show! (working title) will debut with a holiday special this December on Nickelodeon. Following that one-off, the show will premiere across Nickelodeon’s preschool platforms in spring 2021.

The 26 half-hour episodes will follow “Baby Shark and his best friend William as they journey on fun-filled comedic adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove, meet new friends and sing original catchy tunes along the way,” per the official synopsis.

* YouTube and Demi Lovato have teamed up for a new four-part docuseries, which will chronicle the singer’s “personal and musical journey over the past three years.”

* Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will receive the Humanitarian Award at this Sunday’s BET Awards, airing on BET and CBS at 8/7c. Additionally, it has been announced that Lil Wayne will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during the ceremony, while Wayne Brady will honor Little Richard.

* Hulu has given a series order to Conversations With Friends, a half-hour drama adapted from Normal People author Sally Rooney’s debut novel. The series, directed by Lenny Abrahamson (Normal People) and written by Alice Birch (Normal People), follows “two female Dublin college students forging an unexpected, strange and sexually charged relationship with an older married couple, which results in a complicated pair of love triangles that upends their lives.”

* Peacock has released trailers for its inaugural slate of originals (premiering Wednesday, July 15), including conspiracy thriller The Capture (beginning at the 3:28 mark) and David Schwimmer comedy Intelligence (5:47); children’s shows Curious George (7:06), Where’s Waldo? (9:03) and Cleopatra in Space (10:42); and NBC Sports’ Lost Speedways With Dale Earnhardt Jr. (8:05) and In Deep With Ryan Lochte (11:39).

