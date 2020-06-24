Yvonne Strahovski Escapes a Cult, Winds Up in Australian Detention Center, in Netflix's Stateless Trailer

RELATED STORIES Penn Badgley: In Wake of Predatory Allegations Against Chris D'Elia, YOU Reached Out to His Teen Co-Star

Yvonne Strahovski escapes one kind of hell only to land in another, in Netflix’s trailer for the Australian limited series Stateless.

Inspired by a true story and premiering Stateside on Netflix on Wednesday, July 8, the six-part series promises “a powerful and timely tale” of four strangers whose lives collide at an immigration detention center in the middle of the Australian desert.

There’s Sofie (played by The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Strahovski), an airline hostess who is on the run from a dangerous cult (led by The Affair‘s Dominic West and series co-creator Cate Blanchett); Ameer (The Commons‘ Fayssal Bazzi), an Afghan refugee who with his family is attempting to flee persecution; Cam (Suicide Squad’s Jai Courtney), a young father struggling with his role as a detention center guard; and Clare (Offspring’s Asher Keddie), a bureaucrat running out of time to contain a national scandal.

“Stateless has been a labour of love for many years and we could not be more thrilled that it will reach an international audience via Netflix,” Blanchett and fellow co-creators Tony Ayres and Elise McCredie said in a statement. “The issues addressed in the series have universal resonance but have been cloaked in silence and muddied by fear and misinformation. Our hope is that Stateless will generate a global conversation around our systems of border protection and how our humanity has been affected by them.”

Stateless previously premiered on Australia’s ABC in March.