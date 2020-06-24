Drag Race All Stars Sneak Peek: Which Queen Regrets Voting for Shea?

RELATED STORIES Drag Race All Stars Recap: Did the Right Queen Get an Early Check-Out?

Drag Race All Stars Recap: Did the Right Queen Get an Early Check-Out? Drag Race All Stars Sneak Peek: Mayhem Miller Calls Out Miz Cracker For 'Not Feeling Authentic'

After narrowly escaping elimination last week, Shea Coulee admits that she feels like she dodged a bullet atop Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (VH1, 8/7c). But whens he finds out which two queens tried to vote her out, Shea goes from target… to hunter.

This week’s sneak peek picks up with Mayhem Miller awkwardly revealing that she chose Shea’s lipstick because she falsely assumed that everyone would take advantage of such a strong competitor ending up in the bottom. “This backfired on my ass,” Mayhem admits.

Alexis Mateo also comes forward as having voted for Shea, though her reasoning is a tad more suspect. “I saw Mariah [Paris Balenciaga] work so hard,” Alexis explains. “I couldn’t do that to her.” Naturally, this prompts Shea to ask if that meant Alexis doesn’t think she also worked hard. It also prompts Jujubee to ask why Alexis didn’t vote for India Ferrah, the third option. Unsurprisingly, no good answers are given.

“If I were scared, I would do the same thing,” Shea notes. “But, girl, I will always be thinking about the fact that you tried to send me home. These girls have no idea the kind of game that I can play… so let’s have some fun.”

As seen in the sneak peek, this week’s maxi challenge finds the queens working in teams — India and Mayem; Blair St. Clair and Jujubee; and Miz Cracker, Shea and Alexis — to improv their way through some scandalous situations. Well, some more scandalous situations.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Which queen should go home next?