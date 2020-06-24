Twilight Zone Video: Chris Meloni and Jenna Elfman Have a Close Encounter

RELATED STORIES The Twilight Zone Sets June Premiere Date for Season 2, Will Release All Episodes at Once — Watch Trailer

The Twilight Zone is back… and it’s throwing some unexplained phenomena at Chris Meloni and Jenna Elfman.

The Law & Order: SVU alum and Dharma & Greg star play grieving parents in the Season 2 installment “A Human Face” — debuting Thursday on CBS All Access — and in the exclusive sneak peek above, Meloni’s character Robert tries to calm down his wife Barbara, played by Elfman, after they’ve seen something that’s clearly shaken both of them to the core. He theorizes that it must be the result of a “cosmic flare,” but she thinks it’s something closer to home… and shows him a photo of their deceased daughter.

“We have an alien in our basement,” Robert declares, but Barbara insists what they saw was actually their beloved daughter: “There was something there. You saw it. It was her!” He doesn’t understand what she’s saying, but she’s clear about one thing: “I’m not leaving.”

All 10 Season 2 episodes of The Twilight Zone — including installments starring Emmy winner Billy Porter (Pose), Joel McHale (Community) and Morena Baccarin (Gotham) — premiere this Thursday on CBS All Access. Press PLAY above for a first look at Meloni and Elfman in “A Human Face” and tell us in the comments below: Will you be watching?