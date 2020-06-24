Muppets Now Trailer Teases Celebrity Guests (Weasel Lawyer Be Darned!)

RELATED STORIES Yes, Hamilton on Disney+ Will Include the F-Bomb (But Only One)

Kermit the Frog is here to talk up (…as much as Joe the weasel will allow) the launch of Muppets Now on Disney+.

Premiering Friday, July 31 (with episodes rolling out weekly), what is being billed as “the Muppets’ first-ever unscripted series” finds Kermit, Miss Piggy and the entire gang engaging in improv comedy, delivering off-the-cuff gags and meeting up with celebrity friends (some of whom are glimpsed in the trailer above).

Setting up the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. His delivery is due now, however, so he will need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions and complications the rest of the Muppets throws at him.

Muppets Now promises to let the titular characters “cut loose… with the kind of startling silliness and chaotic fun that made them famous. From zany experiments with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker to lifestyle tips from the fabulous Miss Piggy, each episode is packed with hilarious segments, hosted by the Muppets showcasing what the Muppets do best.”

Sample the series above and tell us: Isn’t Muppets Now what the world indeed needs now?