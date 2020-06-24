A Little Voice Dreams to Grow in Emotional Trailer for Apple TV+ Series From Sara Bareilles/J.J. Abrams

RELATED STORIES Foundation: Apple TV+ Releases Teaser for Isaac Asimov Adaptation

Little Voice aims to make your heart swell along with its music, as indicated by the first full trailer for the Apple TV+ series.

Hailing from prolific producer J.J. Abrams and the award-winning team behind Broadway’s Waitress, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, Little Voice is described as “a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York,” telling a story about finding your authentic voice — and the courage to use it. Nelson, who also serves as showrunner, wrote and directed the first episode.

The half-hour coming-of-age drama features original music from Bareilles as it follows Bess King (played by Star‘s Brittany O’Grady), a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love and complicated family issues.

The ensemble cast also includes Sean Teale (Reign, The Gifted), Colton Ryan (Homeland), Chuck Cooper (Power), Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez and Phillip Johnson Richardson.

Little Voice premieres Friday, July 10, with new episodes releasing weekly.