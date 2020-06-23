Trump/Comey Showtime Miniseries Now 'Likely' to Air Before Election Day

RELATED STORIES The Chi Season 3 Premiere Recap: Brandon and Reg's Fates Revealed

James Comey/Donald Trump Miniseries Lands at Showtime, Sets November Premiere -- See First Look Photos

Voters will get a chance to see Showtime’s miniseries about James Comey and President Donald Trump before they make their choice on Election Day, it seems.

The Comey Rule — a two-night, four-hour limited series based on Comey’s bestselling memoir A Higher Loyalty — was slated to air in “late November,” Showtime announced last week, but now it’s expected to be moved up, according to a report by The New York Times. “We will be announcing several changes to our schedule, and The Comey Rule is most likely moving to air before the election” on Nov. 3, a Showtime spokeswoman told the Times.

The scheduling move follows criticism from the series’ writer and director Billy Ray (Captain Phillips), who emailed his cast to express his disappointment with the initial post-Election Day airdate. “We all were hoping to get this story in front of the American people months before the coming election,” Ray wrote, but “word started drifting back to me that a decision about our airdate had been made at the very highest levels of Viacom: All talk of our airing before the election was suddenly a ‘non-starter.'”

The miniseries stars Emmy winner Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) as former FBI director Comey and takes us behind the scenes of Comey’s turbulent relationship with President Trump, played by Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes). The limited series “is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course,” per the official description.