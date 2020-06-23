Ratings: The Wall, Titan Games Tick Up; #BachelorGOAT Hits Audience Low

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s The Titan Games drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, ticking up to match its season high in the demo as well as lead Monday in that measure.
The Wall (3.9 mil/0.7) in turn delivered its second largest audience of the season while matching its own season high in the demo. But that ending! Ouch.
Over on ABC, The Bachelor’s Greatest Seasons Ever: Ben Higgins Edition dipped just a bit to nonetheless mark an audience low (2.14 mil) for the “spinoff” series, while holding steady in the demo with a 0.4.
The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? (1.11 mil/0.2) was steady, while Penn & Teller: Fool Us (1.12 mil/0.2) opened Season 7 right on par with its previous run.
CBS’ The Neighborhood rerun drew Monday’s biggest audience: 4.2 million.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.
