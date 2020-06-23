Ratings: The Wall, Titan Games Tick Up; #BachelorGOAT Hits Audience Low

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s The Titan Games drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, ticking up to match its season high in the demo as well as lead Monday in that measure.

The Wall (3.9 mil/0.7) in turn delivered its second largest audience of the season while matching its own season high in the demo. But that ending! Ouch. 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

Over on ABC, The Bachelor’s Greatest Seasons Ever: Ben Higgins Edition dipped just a bit to nonetheless mark an audience low (2.14 mil) for the “spinoff” series, while holding steady in the demo with a 0.4.

The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? (1.11 mil/0.2) was steady, while Penn & Teller: Fool Us (1.12 mil/0.2) opened Season 7 right on par with its previous run.

CBS’ The Neighborhood rerun drew Monday’s biggest audience: 4.2 million.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.