Last Chance U Ending in July on Netflix; Basketball Spinoff to Premiere in 2021

Netflix’s Last Chance U is putting down the pigskin with the premiere of its fifth and final season on Tuesday, July 28, TVLine has learned. The collegiate docuseries’ last hurrah will take viewers to Oakland, Calif., where they’ll spend a season with the Laney College JUCO football team.

“After clinching the title of state and national champions in 2018, the Laney Eagles have a hard season to follow and a lot to prove,” reads the final season’s official synopsis. “Going into his eighth season and having built the program from the ground up, powerhouse head coach John Beam must fight to rally the team amidst countless setbacks. Season 5 brings intensity both on and off the field as players battle injuries, stress, and personal demons while finding much needed support in the community and taking pride in their scrappy mentality and motto ‘Laney Built.'”

But this isn’t game over for Last Chance U. A basketball-centric spinoff, simply titled Last Chance U: Basketball, will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2021, TVLine has learned. The show’s first season will document the East Los Angeles Community College basketball team’s 2019–2020 season.

“We’re thrilled to be able to delve into the world of Laney College for our fifth season and to have had the opportunity to document the incredible grit and drive of these JUCO players in Oakland, Calif.,” executive producer/director Greg Whiteley said in a statement. “With this series, we always wanted to give viewers a raw behind-the-scenes look at junior college athletics and we’re excited to expand the LCU legacy onto the court with JUCO basketball.”

