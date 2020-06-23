TVLine Items: Dirty Jobs Reunion, Daytime Emmy Presenters and More

Apparently a dirty job is never done.

Discovery Channel has announced that Mike Rowe will host Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip, premiering Tuesday, July 7 at 9/8c. Described as “part reunion, part road-trip, part look-back-special, and part ‘Where are they now?,'” the four-episode series “highlights everything that made Dirty Jobs an ‘essential’ franchise in the first place, as the original crew travel together in a mini-RV and reminisce about past adventures.”

“Dirty Jobs Forrest Gumped its way on the air in 2004 and changed my life forever,” Rowe said in a statement. “I know that fans of the show will have as much fun watching, as we did filming.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Among the presenters at this Friday’s Daytime Emmys — to be held virtually, and airing on CBS — are The Young and the Restless‘ Melody Scott Thomas and Eric Braeden, General Hospital‘s Maurice Benard, Days of Our Lives‘ James Reynolds, The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Wayne Brady, Michael Strahan and C🍪🍪kie Monster.

* Fox has renewed the animated comedy The Great North (premiering next year) for Season 2. The series, from the team behind Bob’s Burgers, features the voices of Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, Jenny Slate and Will Forte, among others.

* Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special, hosted by Alicia Keys, will air Monday, June 29 at 7 pm on Nickelodeon.

* Twenty years to that day that Chicken Run was released, Aardman Animation and Netflix announced that production on a sequel will start in 2021, to eventually be released on the streaming service.

* Disney+ has released a coooooool trailer for the docuseries Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, which will premiere all episodes this Friday, June 26:

