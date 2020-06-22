Foundation: Apple TV+ Releases Teaser for Isaac Asimov Adaptation

Apple TV+ on Monday released a teaser trailer for its adaptation of sci-fi icon Isaac Asimov’s Foundation novels.

Opening the two-and-a-half minute video above, showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Batman Begins) shares a glimpse into the making of the epic saga, which chronicles (per Apple TV+’s terse summary) “a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.” (Were the story that simple!) The final 1:45, though, serves as a proper teaser trailer, introducing characters, the premise and whiz-bang visual effects. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Foundation stars two-time Emmy-nominee Jared Harris (Mad Men, Chernobyl) as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire) as Brother Day, newcomer Lou Llobell as Gaal, Leah Harvey (TV’s Les Misérables mini) as Salvor, Laura Birn (The Innocents) as Demerzel, Terrence Mann (Sense8) as Brother Dusk, and Cassian Bilton as play Brother Dawn.

The series is currently earmarked for a release sometime in 2021.

Are you familiar with the Foundation novels? If so, what are your hopes/expectations from a TV series?