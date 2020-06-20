The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of June 21

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 11 returning series (including The Chi, Doom Patrol and Greenleaf), three finales (including the last episode of cancelled comedy Broke) and myriad specials (including the 2020 ESPYs and the Daytime Emmy Awards).

SUNDAY, JUNE 21

8 pm BUNK’D Season 5 premiere (Disney Channel)

8 pm John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day special (ABC)

8 pm United We Sing: A Grammys Tribute to the Unsung Heroes special (CBS)

8 pm Vice Season 7 finale (Showtime)

9 pm The 2020 ESPYs (ESPN)

9 pm The Chi Season 3 premiere (Showtime)

9 pm Perry Mason series premiere (HBO)

9 pm The Room Where It Happened: ABC News Interview With John Bolton (ABC)

9 pm Yellowstone Season 3 premiere (Paramount Network)

10 pm NOS4A2 Season 2 premiere (AMC, BBC America)

10 pm Tournament of Laughs series premiere (TBS)

MONDAY, JUNE 22

3 am Royalties returns (Quibi)

9 pm I May Destroy You time slot premiere (HBO)

9 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 7 premiere (The CW)

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

3 am Eric Andre: Legalize Everything special (Netflix)

9 pm Greenleaf final season premiere (OWN)

10 pm Celebrity Show-Off series premiere (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

3 am Athlete A documentary premiere (Netflix)

3 am Crazy Delicious series premiere (Netflix)

9 pm Transhood documentary premiere (HBO)

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

3 am Adventure Time: Distant Lands – BMO special (HBO Max)

3 am Doom Patrol Season 2 premiere (DC Universe and HBO Max; first three episodes)

3 am Esme & Roy Season 2, Part 1 premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Search Party Season 3 premiere (HBO Max; all 10 episodes)

3 am The Twilight Zone Season 2 premiere (CBS All Access; all 10 episodes)

8 pm Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny time slot premiere (MTV)

9 pm Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D & Vinny series premiere (MTV)

9:30 pm Broke series finale (CBS)

10 pm Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes special (Lifetime)

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

3 am Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 docuseries premiere (Disney+; all episodes)

9 am Harley Quinn Season 2 finale (DC Universe)

8 pm 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (CBS)

10 pm Pose-a-thon for Pride special (FX)

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

3 am Dark final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Global Goal: Unite For Our Future special (NBC)

