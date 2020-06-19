Ian Holm, Star of Lord of the Rings and Alien, Dead at 88

Sir Ian Holm, an Oscar nominee for Chariots of Fire and the star of the Lord of the Rings film franchise, died on Friday morning after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 88.

“He died peacefully in the hospital” in the company of his family and caregiver, his agent said in a statement. “Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.”

In addition to his aforementioned Oscar nod, Holm was a six-time BAFTA nominee, converting twice (for 1969’s The Bofors Gun as well as Chariots). Having played lead protagonist Bilbo Baggins, he was a part of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King‘s SAG Award-winning cast in 2004.

Holm’s film credits also included (but were by no means limited to!) Time Bandits, Brazil, The Madness of King George, The Fifth Element and Alien (as the android Ash).

On the small screen, Holm was a two-time Emmy nominee — for his title role in the BBC’s 1998 production of King Lear and opposite Dame Judy Dench in the 2000 HBO/BBC movie The Last of the Blonde Bombshells (for which he also earned a Laurence Olivier Award). His other on-camera TV roles includes ITV’s Napoleon and Love, the 1978 miniseries Holocaust, the espionage thriller Game, Set and Match, and the children’s fantasy series The Borrowers and its follow-up The Return of the Borrowers.

In 1967 he earned a Tony Award for for his performance as Lenny in The Homecoming.