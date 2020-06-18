The Order Season 2 Premiere Recap: Brave New Wereworld — Grade It!

RELATED STORIES 13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford Prepares for a Royal Rumble in Cursed Teaser -- Find Out When It Premieres

Now that The Order has returned to Netflix for its second season, the Knights of Saint Christopher are in for a rude awakening. Actually, make that several.

As revealed in Thursday’s premiere, Alyssa and Vera have spent most of the summer suppressing the Knights’ memories of who (and what) they really are. And their efforts have clearly been effective, because Jack is now a platinum-haired cheer squad wannabe who’s in love with… Gabrielle? No, none of this is right (even if Jack does totally pull off the Zack Morris look).

Still, Alyssa and Vera are at odds about how to proceed from here. Vera wants to add the Knights’ powers to the Order, but she isn’t sure she can trust them. Meanwhile, Alyssa thinks they should operate in reverse, inducting the Knights into the Order as a means to gain control over them. This becomes even more complicated when they figure out that “magic makes werewolves angry,” and can even trigger their transformation.

Vera reluctantly allows Alyssa to test her theory, which she does by extending discreet invitations to the Knights, complete with a blue rose for each invitee. Jack, Randall, Lilith and Hamish don’t really know what’s going on, but they’re curious enough to RSVP yes, reuniting in the woods under the light of the moon. They’re greeted by a masked practitioner… who suddenly becomes their dinner when someone uses magic to transform the Knights into their beastly selves.

It’s a familiar scene when the Knights wake up naked, bloody and confused on the floor of their home. And although Gabrielle arrives to wipe Jack’s memory once again, his fellow wolves sniff her out and expose her for the troublemaker that she is. Alyssa later summons Jack to her and reveals everything: “You’re not monsters,” she tells him. “You’re the Knights of Saint Christopher. You’re champions.” She also offers to return their real memories.

With peace (somewhat) restored between the two groups, the Knights are then inducted into the Order… which they intend to dismantle from the inside out. “When the time is right, we’re going to make them pay,” Jack tells his pack. “All of them. And we’re going to burn this place to the f–ing ground.”

Of course, the Knights aren’t the only ones looking to raise a little hell at Belgrave. There’s still that matter of the rogue practitioner on campus, and even though we don’t know her name, the premiere’s final moments offer a glimpse at what she’s up to. (Spoiler alert: It’s… no good.)

Your thoughts on The Order‘s second season premiere? Grade the episode below, then drop a comment with your full review.