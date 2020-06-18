'Fall' TV Grid 2020: Your Handy Guide to What's on When, and Versus What

This one is a bit weird, folks.

Because it is never too early to start planning your viewing for the fall TV season (and get a jump on any new DVR conflicts), TVLine has compiled a day-by-day, hour-by-hour grid of the primetime schedules for each of the five broadcast networks. 2020 Fall TV Preview: Guide to All the New Comedies and Dramas

Of course, in these pandemic-ified times, “fall” is the vaguest of terms. The safety protocols for starting production back up on TV shows have only recently been put forth for consideration (and ratification by unions), so save for a few bold and beautiful souls, no one has yet committed to a back-to-work date (traditionally late June to mid-July for fall shows).

But in an ideal world, this grid represents what each network will be airing at some point, in each time slot. As well reported, Fox and The CW opted for pandemic-proof schedules that rely on already-produced or acquired content, whereas ABC, CBS and NBC are aiming for some version of “business as usual,” eventually.

• NEW/’NEW’ programming for the 2020-21 season is in RED.

• MIDSEASON/2021 LAUNCHES are listed beneath the grid.

ABC: $100,000 Pyramid, American Idol, The Bachelor, black-ish, CALL YOUR MOTHER, Card Sharks, For Life and mixed-ish

CBS: CLARICE, S.W.A.T. and Undercover Boss

FOX: 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, CALL ME KAT, Duncanville, THE GREAT NORTH, Hell’s Kitchen, HOUSEBROKEN, Last Man Standing, Prodigal Son, The Resident and any returning shows not yet renewed (e.g. LEGO Masters)

NBC: Ellen’s Game of Games, Good Girls, KENAN, MR. MAYOR, SMALL FORTUNE, THAT’S MY JAM, TRUE STORY, YOUNG ROCK, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

THE CW (Early 2021): All American, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Charmed, The Flash, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, SUPERMAN & LOIS, WALKER… (Spring 2021) DC’s Legends of Tomorrow; Dynasty, In the Dark, KUNG FU, THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH, Roswell New Mexico, Supergirl and any returning shows not yet renewed (e.g. Katy Keene)

